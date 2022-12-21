Orbler (ORBR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Orbler has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $1.53 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00051015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $856.54 or 0.05069697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00495991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.14 or 0.29387741 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token."

