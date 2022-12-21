Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 2.7%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,052 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.24). 4,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($13.61).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.35 million and a P/E ratio of 172.34.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

