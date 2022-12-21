Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of OSK stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.38. 58,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,232. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -241.43.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,719.40. In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40. Also, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$35,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,190. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,949.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

