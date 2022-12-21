Osmosis Market Capitalization Hits $354.42 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $354.42 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

