Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
