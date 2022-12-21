Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.1 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.