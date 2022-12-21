Oxen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168,766.75 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $168,766.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,850.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00388336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00874026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00097661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00597631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00265401 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,188,861 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

