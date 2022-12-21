Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,067,947 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

