Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 856 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,984. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.