Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.