Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 8,461 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 735,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $149.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

