Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PKG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

