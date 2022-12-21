PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.48. 198,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,835,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
