Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,234 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,533.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

