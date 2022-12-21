Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,446. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
