Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

