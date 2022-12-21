Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $748,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

