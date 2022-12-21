Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,294 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,430 shares of company stock worth $4,555,799 and sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $281.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

