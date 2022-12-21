Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 55,945 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,945 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 163,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,288,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

