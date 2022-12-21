Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 990 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.87. 4,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

