PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. PARSIQ has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $744,600.69 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

