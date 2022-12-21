PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.55 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.64). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.64).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.36 million and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PCI-PAL

In related news, insider Simon Wilson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,950 ($9,657.43).

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Recommended Stories

