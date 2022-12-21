Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pear Therapeutics

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 12,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $33,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,362.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,250 shares of company stock worth $273,547. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.26% and a negative return on equity of 185.33%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.