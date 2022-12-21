Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.18. 315,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,803,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

