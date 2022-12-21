Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 41,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,186. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

