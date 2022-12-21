Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

