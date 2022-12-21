Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,403 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.65. 33,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,227. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.