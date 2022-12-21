Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.