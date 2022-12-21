Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 247,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.89 and a 1 year high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

