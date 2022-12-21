Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 17th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PBT opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

