Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.09. Permian Resources shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12,307 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

