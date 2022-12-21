Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $72,810.37 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for $1,823.32 or 0.10825857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

