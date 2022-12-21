Petix & Botte Co Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.74. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

