Petix & Botte Co Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.60. 28,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

