Petix & Botte Co Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 179,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.
