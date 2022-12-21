Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.60 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

