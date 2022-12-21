P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.00. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 989 shares traded.
P&F Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 0.45.
P&F Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
P&F Industries Company Profile
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P&F Industries (PFIN)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.