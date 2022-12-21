P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.00. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 989 shares traded.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 0.45.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P&F Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

