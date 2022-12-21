Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.22. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 455 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $548.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

