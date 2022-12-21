Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Boosted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.52. 21,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $174.44 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.