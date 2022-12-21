Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.36 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $69.44 million and $40,526.19 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00250237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,962,822 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

