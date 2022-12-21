PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
PLDT Trading Up 9.2 %
PHI stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,427. PLDT has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
