PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PLDT Trading Up 9.2 %

PHI stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,427. PLDT has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

About PLDT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in PLDT by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.