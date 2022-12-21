Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $90,132.90 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLRX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 337,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,841. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $945.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

