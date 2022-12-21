Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $90,132.90 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PLRX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 337,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,841. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $945.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
