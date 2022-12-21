POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.13. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at POINT Biopharma Global

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

