Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VBR stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

