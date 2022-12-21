Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. 39,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,655. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86.

