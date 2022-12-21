Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 68,621 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.95% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $68,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after buying an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after buying an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,065,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

