Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $808,000.

DVY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

