Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,707 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $136.75. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,446. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

