Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 79,990 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 599.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

