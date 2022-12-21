Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 80,488 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $53,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.49.

