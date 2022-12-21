ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProKidney will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,020,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

Featured Stories

